Charter Trust Co. Sells 12,130 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,707 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.76. 2,484,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,270,434. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

