Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
CLDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.
Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.77. 4,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,149. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $672.03 million, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.88. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,892,000 after acquiring an additional 206,665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
About Chatham Lodging Trust (Get Rating)
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.