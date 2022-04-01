Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.77. 4,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,149. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $672.03 million, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.88. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,892,000 after acquiring an additional 206,665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.