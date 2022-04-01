Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.15. 1,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,245. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -217.32 and a beta of 2.27. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $558.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

