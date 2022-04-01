Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.78.

CHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of CHK stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.00. 1,799,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $90.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($42.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

