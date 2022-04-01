Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.65. Approximately 52,445 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 13,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.48.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.33. The firm has a market cap of C$239.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87. The company has a current ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 21.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
About Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG)
Read More
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.