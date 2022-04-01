Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.65. Approximately 52,445 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 13,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.48.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.33. The firm has a market cap of C$239.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87. The company has a current ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 21.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and technology company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

