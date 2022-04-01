Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.78. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $113.49 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.