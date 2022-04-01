Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $286.21

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.21 ($3.75) and traded as high as GBX 311.34 ($4.08). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 297.50 ($3.90), with a volume of 170,412 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 285.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 286.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £460.20 million and a PE ratio of 10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 47.80, a current ratio of 49.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.88. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

