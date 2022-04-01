Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Chewy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,039.00 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Chewy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Chewy by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

