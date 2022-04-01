Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.15 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.
A number of brokerages have commented on CHS. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chico’s FAS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.58.
Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $588.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.52. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.
In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,340,000 after buying an additional 720,297 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 612,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 536,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 330,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 241,638 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 221,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
