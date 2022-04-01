Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.15 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHS. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chico’s FAS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $588.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.52. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,340,000 after buying an additional 720,297 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 612,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 536,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 330,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 241,638 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 221,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

