China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered China Eastern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $24.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

