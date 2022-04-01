China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CMAKY opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. China Minsheng Banking has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

