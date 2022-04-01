China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.99.

SNP opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.76. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $55.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 13.3%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

