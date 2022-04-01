Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $6.32

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.74. Chindata Group shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 49,590 shares changing hands.

CD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.35.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Chindata Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chindata Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

