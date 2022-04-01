Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,965.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CMG traded up $12.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,594.04. The stock had a trading volume of 149,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,734. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,497.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,657.46. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,277.41 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,226,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

