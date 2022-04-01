Citigroup (NYSE:C) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

C has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 677,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,466,871. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $889,483,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $282,258,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $273,394,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.