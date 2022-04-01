Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.42.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $45.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

