Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $24.59. 257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,137. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 3,328.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

