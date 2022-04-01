CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHKGF opened at $6.80 on Monday. CK Asset has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27.

CK Asset Company Profile (Get Rating)

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

