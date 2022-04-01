CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHKGF opened at $6.80 on Monday. CK Asset has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27.
CK Asset Company Profile (Get Rating)
