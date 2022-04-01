Claris Advisors LLC MO Buys Shares of 5,508 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Emerson Electric makes up 0.5% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.96. 60,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.59.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.