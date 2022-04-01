Claris Advisors LLC MO Invests $344,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 48,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $46,705,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.84. 20,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,336. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.31 and a 200-day moving average of $254.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

