Claris Advisors LLC MO Makes New $10.44 Million Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 318,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 11.0% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,177. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59.

