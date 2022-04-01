Claris Advisors LLC MO Purchases New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 907 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 123,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.14.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.16. 108,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,913. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

