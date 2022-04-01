Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Update

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Get Clarus alerts:

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 2,905.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 17.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 266.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 274.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. Clarus has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $847.39 million, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

About Clarus (Get Rating)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.