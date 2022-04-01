Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised Clean Energy Fuels to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.35.

NASDAQ CLNE remained flat at $$7.94 on Thursday. 58,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,109. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,846 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,059,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 923,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 556,960 shares in the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

