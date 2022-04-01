Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Given New $46.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

NYSE:CLF opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 554,642 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after buying an additional 839,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after purchasing an additional 387,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,287,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.