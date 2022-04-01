Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 6th (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 6th. Cognition Therapeutics had issued 3,768,116 shares in its public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $45,217,392 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
CGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
CGTX stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $13.80.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
