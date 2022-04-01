Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,589,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

