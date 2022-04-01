Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Decreased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 76.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 928.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,931 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,921 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 50,368 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

