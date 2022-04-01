Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,411. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSF. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

