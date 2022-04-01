Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years.
Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,411. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $32.50.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.