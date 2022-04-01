Cohort (LON:CHRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $440.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.76) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.76), with a volume of 13745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 458 ($6.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53. The stock has a market cap of £187.37 million and a PE ratio of 40.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 488.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 537.79.

Get Cohort alerts:

About Cohort (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.