Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company's stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $29.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.90. Cohu has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business's revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 91,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cohu by 252.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 288,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 30.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 495,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Cohu by 6.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

