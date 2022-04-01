CoinPoker (CHP) Price Hits $0.0572 on Top Exchanges

CoinPoker (CHP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and $26,641.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

