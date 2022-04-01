Community Bank N.A. Cuts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP opened at $472.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $448.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.11. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.71 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.