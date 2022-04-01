Community Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,053,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

