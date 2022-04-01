Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BVN. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of BVN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 899,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,039. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $253.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVN. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 700.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 268,680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 187.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 187,800 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (Get Rating)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.