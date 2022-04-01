Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.52. 951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,267. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average is $59.02. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

