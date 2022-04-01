Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $7.87. Compass shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 6,528 shares.
COMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Compass from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.
Compass Company Profile (NYSE:COMP)
Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass (COMP)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.