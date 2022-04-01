Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Up 6.7%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.92. 18,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,989,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Several research firms have commented on CRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 114,201 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,043,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $8,074,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 78,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.