Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,994 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $127,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. CX Institutional boosted its position in Synopsys by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,176. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

