Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $169.26 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,027 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $169,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Zoetis by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,471 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,317,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after acquiring an additional 739,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.23. 21,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.85. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $155.41 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

