Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $201.41 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,803 shares during the period. Pool accounts for 1.5% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Pool were worth $201,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $427.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,805. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $335.24 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.28.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $559.75.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

