Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $132,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,224. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.84.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.