Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 79,655 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,655 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $63,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,643,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,877,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.88. 2,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,430. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.15 and its 200 day moving average is $236.58. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $156.27 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

