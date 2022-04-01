Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 21,165 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $134.82. 141,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,226,037. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $213.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

