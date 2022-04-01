ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,709. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.26. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 41.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $91,667.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

