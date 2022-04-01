Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CONN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conn’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $454.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conn’s will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after purchasing an additional 710,742 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 399,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 349,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,704,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.