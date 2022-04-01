ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Mizuho

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.68.

COP opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 36.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

