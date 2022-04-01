Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,043. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -767.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.16.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

