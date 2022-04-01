Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.16.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $230.82. 7,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -767.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.86 and a 200 day moving average of $228.02. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

