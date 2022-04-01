ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $455,526.33 and $284.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012730 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.64 or 0.00240466 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.